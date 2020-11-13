FDx Advisors, Inc. Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company FDx Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FDx Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, FDx Advisors, Inc. owns 590 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IPAC, QUAL, SRLN, XHB, XRT, PRF, FIVE, FBHS, PEGA, XLV, AMED, TECH, CHTR, DOV, EXPO, GBIL, HEI, TLT, SHY, MCHI, IQLT, PINS, SEDG, VV, ARKG, ALRM, AVLR, CGNX, ASHR, EDIT, EFX, FDX, GNTX, GWRE, HCM, IAC, IMMU, EWG, IJH, SHV, IHI, KDP, TREE, NATI, NEOG, PCTY, PS, PSTG, QRVO, WORK, AOS, VGK, WSO, WK, HZNP, KRNT, AGCO, ARE, BAX, BKI, BURL, CSX, XRAY, HACK, EMN, EXPE, SKYY, GNRC, GEM, HCA, HASI, JBHT, QQQ, PZA, MXI, KXI, EWT, JPIN, KWEB, LHCG, CLI, MPWR, NBIX, KIDS, PRAA, PD, PEB, PRO, QLYS, RBC, XLB, XLE, SQM, STM, STOR, SYY, TWLO, VMI, VGT, ZS, ZNGA,

UNH, ISRG, ABT, IJR, FB, NEE, VTV, ADBE, IEMG, SBUX, GOOG, IEFA, APD, AVGO, ZTS, MA, CRM, TXN, V, MDLZ, PLD, QCOM, BLK, MDT, ADSK, CCI, LMT, TFC, DG, JPM, MMC, MRK, HYLB, REGN, SRE, WEC, ACN, SHYG, JPST, LLY, MCD, PAYX, ITW, PNC, CSCO, CMCSA, IT, HON, IAU, NKE, USB, ABBV, HD, PRLB, SDY, TSLA, ETN, GOOGL, ANSS, CHE, JNJ, PEP, O, TDOC, VZ, VRSK, WST, GLOB, CVX, COST, CSGP, MCHP, PAYC, SQ, TYL, BL, ES, EMLP, LMBS, LOPE, JKHY, NVTA, IQV, PG, RTX, RBA, ROKU, ROL, SHOP, TWOU, VO, CRSP, SPOT, LYB, ABB, AMN, AZPN, WRB, BERY, BIIB, BWA, BSX, BTI, COG, CTXS, COO, FPE, HCSG, PEAK, ILMN, NTLA, PCY, DVYE, EFA, SCZ, CMBS, LII, LULU, MELI, MCO, NDSN, OLLI, PEG, SBAC, SPYD, MCRB, SPLK, SYK, TRI, TRV, VLO, HYEM, VWO, WBA, WMB, Z, ALLE, AON, TEAM, STX, STE, STNE, TEL, ASML, ESTC, NXPI, ALL, AEP, AEO, AMP, ADI, BUD, APO, ASB, BDX, BGNE, BX, BAH, BXP, CEO, CRH, CERN, CMG, CTSH, CPRT, CFR, DE, DISCA, DLB, EWBC, ECL, EIX, ENB, EHC, ETSY, EXPD, XOM, FDS, FICO, FAST, FEYE, FRC, FTNT, FOXA, GD, GE, GIS, GM, GL, GSLC, GWW, GRFS, GH, ICE, IONS, IDV, NEAR, KLAC, MAS, MCK, MUFG, MBT, MNST, NYT, NVS, DNOW, ORCL, PPG, PPL, PSX, PAA, POOL, PRI, DGX, RPM, RJF, ROLL, RF, RMD, RIO, ROST, SEIC, RWO, SLB, SCHW, SMG, SHW, SITE, SUI, SLF, SNPS, TJX, TMUS, TRP, TER, TOT, TSN, EMLC, VAR, VTI, WDC, WDAY, XEL, XLNX, YUM, INFO, APTV, UBS, SSYS, Reduced Positions: ADP, MSFT, EFV, AGG, EMB, PYPL, AAPL, MSCI, ALGN, VOO, BND, IWD, IWF, VCSH, LRCX, MBB, XLK, AMZN, CVS, GILD, IGIB, NVDA, PM, SCHX, UPS, VTIP, WFC, T, GSK, INTC, IVV, LQD, GVI, IGLB, KMB, PFE, VGLT, WM, BBY, D, DUK, GDDY, IBM, EEMA, IWR, LOW, VXUS, VSS, VUG, GRMN, BABA, BRK.B, BA, BMY, C, DHR, EQIX, GUNR, GPC, IP, IWM, KMI, MS, NOC, GMF, TSM, TGT, TMO, UNP, VGSH, VBR, YUMC, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AZN, AZO, AVY, BAC, CTLT, CRL, CHD, COP, DHI, DEO, DIS, DOCU, FIS, GMAB, IFF, TIP, IGE, IEF, IGSB, LHX, EL, LEN, MKL, MET, NSC, NVO, PKG, PH, HYS, QTS, PSK, XLY, SNE, TRU, UL, VEEV, VTEB, VOE, VOT, VNQ, VB, VRTX, VOD, WMT, ICLR, LIN, WIX, AFL, ATVI, AEIS, AKAM, AGI, ABEV, AIG, ANTM, ARW, BCE, BLL, BBVA, BK, BKNG, CDW, CDNS, CM, CNI, COF, CHL, CINF, CTAS, KO, CL, STZ, CREE, DOW, DD, ELAN, ET, ELS, FLIR, FLT, FMX, BEN, FCX, HDB, HAL, HBAN, IPGP, IBN, IEX, INFY, ING, INTU, EEM, IWS, IWP, ITUB, LH, LW, LDOS, MLM, MKC, MSI, NGG, NFLX, NTES, EDU, NUE, ORLY, OSK, OTIS, PANW, PXD, PGR, QRTEA, RELX, RDS.B, SPEM, SNY, SAP, SCHE, SCHF, SNN, SO, MMM, TSCO, TWTR, BSV, VRSN, VMC, WELL, XYL, ZBRA, JCI, PNR, TT, WLTW, ALC, CB, CHKP, RACE, YNDX,

For the details of FDx Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fdx+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 442,405 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Facebook Inc (FB) - 297,449 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 133,678 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 37,217 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 492,852 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $57.1, with an estimated average price of $55.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 157,846 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 67,234 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 104,796 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 70,769 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $48.94. The stock is now traded at around $54.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 72,149 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $125.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,668 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 247.87%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 95,070 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 2924.50%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $753.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 22,835 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2157.43%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $81.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 73,818 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 43.05%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $114.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 145,962 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 48.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 198,516 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 47.34%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $263.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,777 shares as of .

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.