Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Alibaba Group Holding, OraSure Technologies Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Slack Technologies Inc

Pleasanton, CA, based Investment company Mirador Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Alibaba Group Holding, OraSure Technologies Inc, Walmart Inc, Proofpoint Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirador Capital Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Mirador Capital Partners LP owns 152 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PROSHARES TRUST (SH) - 652,828 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,944 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,609 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 44,265 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15% Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 378,624 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 309.28%

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $13.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 190,922 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 16,316 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 35,994 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 76,765 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $47.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,968 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 309.28%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 378,624 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 305.32%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 20,132 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 223.89%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 30,106 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 25,733 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Zix Corp by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.4 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 596,490 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 24.52%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $59.39, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 68,717 shares as of .

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89.

Mirador Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $72.41 and $86.02, with an estimated average price of $78.14.