Capital Planning Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Match Group Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Boeing Co, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Capital Planning Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Match Group Inc, Netflix Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Boeing Co, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Cisco Systems Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Planning Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Planning Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 131,961 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM) - 1,214,138 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% SPDR SERIES TRUST (KOMP) - 521,056 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,686 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 108,227 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 87,674 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 17,479 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $647.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 562 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 910 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 290.38%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $482.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,045 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 469.02%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,019 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,771 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 75.60%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,293 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $194.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,544 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 59.03%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $375.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,546 shares as of .

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Capital Planning Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.