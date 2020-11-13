  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Swift Run Capital Management, LLC Buys W R Grace, Fox Corp, Fox Corp, Sells Huntsman Corp, Citigroup Inc, Linde PLC

November 13, 2020 | About: GRA +3.96% FOX +2.99% FOXA +3.88% DFFN -8.87% C +0.79% LIN +0.78% KRNY +3.57% GCP +2.59%

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Swift Run Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys W R Grace, Fox Corp, Fox Corp, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Huntsman Corp, Citigroup Inc, Linde PLC, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swift Run Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Swift Run Capital Management, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Swift Run Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swift+run+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Swift Run Capital Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 27,790 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 89,575 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 87,890 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
  4. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 108,440 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.31%
  5. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 68,487 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.23%
New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOX)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $29.46, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,920 shares as of .

New Purchase: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.78 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Added: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in W R Grace & Co by 278.63%. The purchase prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 29,310 shares as of .

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24.

Sold Out: Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kearny Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $8.21, with an estimated average price of $7.69.

Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Swift Run Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $23.07.



