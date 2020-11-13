Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC Buys National Retail Properties Inc, American Express Co, CVS Health Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Investment company Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys National Retail Properties Inc, American Express Co, CVS Health Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apple Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Amgen Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NNN, AXP, CVS, IJK, JPM, PIE,

NNN, AXP, CVS, IJK, JPM, PIE, Added Positions: AGG, LHX, ADP, DUK, LMT, FAF, D, FRT, UGI, VZ, DGS, HD, RSP, BSCL,

AGG, LHX, ADP, DUK, LMT, FAF, D, FRT, UGI, VZ, DGS, HD, RSP, BSCL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMGN, TXN, MSFT, QQQ, IVW, SPY, CCI, AMT, QCOM, T, DRI, AMZN, UNH, NFLX, DPG, DIS,

AAPL, AMGN, TXN, MSFT, QQQ, IVW, SPY, CCI, AMT, QCOM, T, DRI, AMZN, UNH, NFLX, DPG, DIS, Sold Out: BPYU, MPC, IVE, RCL,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,008 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 32,194 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 22,461 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,659 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 23,928 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 54,338 shares as of .

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $114.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 15,150 shares as of .

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $71.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 25,003 shares as of .

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $66.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of .

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,636 shares as of .

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,359 shares as of .

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,046 shares as of .

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.