  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC Buys National Retail Properties Inc, American Express Co, CVS Health Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: AGG +0.02% NNN +2.98% AXP +3.5% CVS +2.32% IJK +1.79% JPM +0.63% PIE +1.82% BPYU +2.72% MPC +8.24% IVE +1.95% RCL +3.69%

Investment company Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys National Retail Properties Inc, American Express Co, CVS Health Corp, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apple Inc, Brookfield Property REIT Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Amgen Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swaine+%26+leidel+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 14,008 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 32,194 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 22,461 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,659 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 23,928 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $39.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 54,338 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $114.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 15,150 shares as of .

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $71.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 25,003 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $66.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of .

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,636 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,359 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 58.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,046 shares as of .

Sold Out: Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)