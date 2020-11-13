  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Peninsula Wealth, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Oracle Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Nike Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: AMZN +0.6% BSV +0.01% BNDX +0.09% GOOG +1.55% BIV +0.01% IEF -0.13% BLV +0.08% VTIP +0% CRM +0.04% MA +2.05% MUB +0.12% NKE +1.3%

Investment company Peninsula Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Oracle Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Nike Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Peninsula Wealth, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peninsula Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peninsula+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peninsula Wealth, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 246,100 shares, 23.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 423,115 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  3. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 546,332 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  4. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 256,382 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.8%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 347,046 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,891 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BLV)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $110.45 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $113.06. The stock is now traded at around $111.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,789 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,609 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 912 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 673 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 224.18%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 180.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,911 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 109.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,760 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 398 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Peninsula Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.



