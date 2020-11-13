Peninsula Wealth, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Oracle Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Nike Inc

Investment company Peninsula Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Oracle Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Nike Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peninsula Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Peninsula Wealth, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 246,100 shares, 23.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 423,115 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 546,332 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 256,382 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.8% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 347,046 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,891 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,101 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $110.45 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $113.06. The stock is now traded at around $111.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,789 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,609 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 912 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 673 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 224.18%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 180.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,911 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 109.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,760 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 398 shares as of .

Peninsula Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.

Peninsula Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.