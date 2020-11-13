Dohj, Llc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Intuit Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni

Investment company Dohj, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Intuit Inc, Align Technology Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni, SPDR DOW JONES IND during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dohj, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Dohj, Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALGN, ITW, BKNG, VEEV, EA, ORLY, BYND, CRM,
- Added Positions: NEE, MUB, AGG, IAGG, USMV, INTU, IEFA, SPGI, DGRO, IAU, CMI, CSCO, INTC, PLD, CTAS, EFAV, SPEM, V, VO, A, GOOGL, QQQ, CLX, UNH, WM, AWK, FAST, ADBE, NVDA, DIS, TXN, PYPL, SBUX, T, EEMV, IJR, DLR, MBB, JNJ, NKE, ICF, IEF, AMGN, CMCSA, PAYX, TLT, MMM, LQD, MRK, SPY, BNDX,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, AAPL, COST, AMZN, DIA, VTEB, BRK.B, QUAL,
- Sold Out: IJH, SMB,
These are the top 5 holdings of DOHJ, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 158,736 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
- ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 83,498 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 146,235 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
- iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 150,346 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 63,957 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $457.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 700 shares as of .New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 895 shares as of .New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $211.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of .New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2052.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 156 shares as of .New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $124.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of .New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Dohj, Llc initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $120.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,967 shares as of .Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 336.34%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 71,856 shares as of .Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 109.61%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $356.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,073 shares as of .Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,175 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 683 shares as of .Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,056 shares as of .Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Dohj, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $156.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni (SMB)
Dohj, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $18.05.
