Golub Group Llc Buys Wells Fargo, Ulta Beauty Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Golub Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Ulta Beauty Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Deere, FedEx Corp, sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, EOG Resources Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golub Group Llc. As of 2020Q3, Golub Group Llc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DE, FDX, NTRS,

DE, FDX, NTRS, Added Positions: WFC, ULTA, MDT, IGSB, AGG, TIP, LQD, C, ISRG, ROST, T, IVV, WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, USB, MTB, MMM, AMZN, CVX, XOM, EXC, AMGN, CAT, CSCO, KO, EMR, JPM, SYY, SNA, GSK, NVS, IBM, ITW,

WFC, ULTA, MDT, IGSB, AGG, TIP, LQD, C, ISRG, ROST, T, IVV, WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, USB, MTB, MMM, AMZN, CVX, XOM, EXC, AMGN, CAT, CSCO, KO, EMR, JPM, SYY, SNA, GSK, NVS, IBM, ITW, Reduced Positions: AAPL, LOW, BKNG, MSFT, BLK, FB, V, GOOGL, CTSH, VAR, KMX, GWW, PG, TSM, UPS, LH, ETN, MCD, ABBV, GOOG,

AAPL, LOW, BKNG, MSFT, BLK, FB, V, GOOGL, CTSH, VAR, KMX, GWW, PG, TSM, UPS, LH, ETN, MCD, ABBV, GOOG, Sold Out: EOG, GE,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 280,833 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,292,538 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 458,632 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 262,189 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 37,253 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Golub Group Llc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.22 and $84.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $90.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $251.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 58.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,679,333 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $262.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 213,841 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $753.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.88%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $359.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,624 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 24.06%. The purchase prices were between $128.89 and $155.16, with an estimated average price of $145.17. The stock is now traded at around $171.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of .

Golub Group Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Golub Group Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.