Advisor OS, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Advisor OS, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor OS, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Advisor OS, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXF, EMLP, VEU, FVD, VGLT, MGK, FPE, SMH, HACK, XLB, VIS, GLD, NOW, NKE, ADI, ECL, DT, BLL, TYL, FTV, SBUX, ETSY, STE, TJX, AON, PFE, MTD, HDB, WBA, MSCI, TSLA, SQ, ABT, LDOS, EXAS, DHI, NFJ, NSL, GGN,

VXF, EMLP, VEU, FVD, VGLT, MGK, FPE, SMH, HACK, XLB, VIS, GLD, NOW, NKE, ADI, ECL, DT, BLL, TYL, FTV, SBUX, ETSY, STE, TJX, AON, PFE, MTD, HDB, WBA, MSCI, TSLA, SQ, ABT, LDOS, EXAS, DHI, NFJ, NSL, GGN, Added Positions: SPYD, IGSB, MINT, VIG, RSP, SPDW, V, TMO, GOOGL, DHR, VRSK, INTU, WST, AMT, IDXX, MRVL, MPWR, NDSN, BIO, TSM, ADSK, ACN, CP, ASML, EW, ADBE, MELI, SHOP, RMD, SNN, AMZN, ALC,

SPYD, IGSB, MINT, VIG, RSP, SPDW, V, TMO, GOOGL, DHR, VRSK, INTU, WST, AMT, IDXX, MRVL, MPWR, NDSN, BIO, TSM, ADSK, ACN, CP, ASML, EW, ADBE, MELI, SHOP, RMD, SNN, AMZN, ALC, Reduced Positions: JPST, SPY, SCHM, JNJ, PEP, FSKR, AAPL, PG, CSCO, TGT, UPS, MSFT, NEE, MCD, SPLV, TXN, HD, SO, HON, QCOM, LULU, BLK, AMGN, DUK, CMCSA, MDLZ, ABBV, MRK, VZ, UNH, T, LMT, JPM, RACE,

JPST, SPY, SCHM, JNJ, PEP, FSKR, AAPL, PG, CSCO, TGT, UPS, MSFT, NEE, MCD, SPLV, TXN, HD, SO, HON, QCOM, LULU, BLK, AMGN, DUK, CMCSA, MDLZ, ABBV, MRK, VZ, UNH, T, LMT, JPM, RACE, Sold Out: GVI, BSCL, IWP, XLV, VB, SPYG, IWV, NVR, IJR, VCSH, SLYG, VO, SPAB, XLK, XLC, AGG, XLP, SHM, SHYG, SCHF, SUSB, VOO, XHB, SPIB, SCHO, TA, CORP, IWF, SRLN, TFI, GDXJ, INTC, SPEM, GWX, FB, CL, MDT, STIP, KO, AVGO, XOM, CVS, IWM, EXC, UBSI, SCHR, LRCX, SPTM, VV, SPGI, FTA, MA, COST, SPYV, VUG, HFRO, LDUR, WPC, QQQ, DAL, EA, SPTS, SPSM, NFLX, TROW, MBB, UNP, GPS, AUY, SVC, SBI, NUV, SLV,

For the details of Advisor OS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisor+os%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 167,304 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYD) - 507,653 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.86% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 211,804 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.62% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 203,718 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 322.04% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP) - 338,860 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.34%. The holding were 167,304 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 338,860 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 240,474 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 310,115 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 92,279 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $193.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 49,505 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 394.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 507,653 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 322.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 203,718 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 211,804 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 639.04%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 38,179 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 353.24%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 30,947 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 125,089 shares as of .

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49.