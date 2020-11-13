  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials


Advisor OS, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: SPYD +3.23% IGSB +0.06% MINT +0.01% VIG +1.36% RSP +2.21% SPDW +1.34% VXF +1.48% EMLP +1.54% VEU +1.46% FVD +1.55% VGLT -0.14%

Investment company Advisor OS, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisor OS, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Advisor OS, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisor OS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisor+os%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisor OS, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 167,304 shares, 13.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYD) - 507,653 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.86%
  3. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 211,804 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.62%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 203,718 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 322.04%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP) - 338,860 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.34%. The holding were 167,304 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (EMLP)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 338,860 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.16%. The holding were 240,474 shares as of .

New Purchase: FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 310,115 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.44 and $104.5, with an estimated average price of $101.1. The stock is now traded at around $96.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 92,279 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK)

Advisor OS, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $193.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 49,505 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYD)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 394.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.5%. The holding were 507,653 shares as of .

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 322.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 203,718 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 211,804 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 639.04%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 38,179 shares as of .

Added: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 353.24%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 30,947 shares as of .

Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)

Advisor OS, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 52.54%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 125,089 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GVI)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWP)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)

Advisor OS, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Advisor OS, LLC. Also check out:

