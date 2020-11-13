Academy Capital Management Inc Buys Alphabet Inc, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Sells CarMax Inc

Investment company Academy Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc, sells CarMax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Academy Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Academy Capital Management Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PVCT,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, C, BAYRY,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ORCL, GOOG, LBTYK, NSRGY, PM, CMCSA, AMZN, BHC, FLT, HSY, LILAK, MSFT, PEP, SPGI, BRK.B, TRV, SPY,
- Sold Out: KMX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 357,517 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 121,539 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 734,270 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 1,071,776 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 98,222 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
Academy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.05 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.07. The stock is now traded at around $0.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Academy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,593 shares as of .Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Academy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81.
