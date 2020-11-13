  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Academy Capital Management Inc Buys Alphabet Inc, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc, Sells CarMax Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: GOOGL +1.69% PVCT +1.82% KMX +2.56%

Investment company Academy Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc, sells CarMax Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Academy Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Academy Capital Management Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ACADEMY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 357,517 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 121,539 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  3. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 734,270 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 1,071,776 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 98,222 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (PVCT)

Academy Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.05 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.07. The stock is now traded at around $0.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Academy Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,593 shares as of .

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Academy Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81.



