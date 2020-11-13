AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, ISHARES TRUST

Sydney Nsw, C3, based Investment company AMP Capital Investors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, ISHARES TRUST, SL Green Realty Corp, JD.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMP Capital Investors Ltd. As of 2020Q3, AMP Capital Investors Ltd owns 1228 stocks with a total value of $16.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,233,687 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,234,249 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 184,118 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,005,203 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,526,631 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

AMP Capital Investors Ltd initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $20.55 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $27.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 449,066 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 216,339 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,605 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $141.91, with an estimated average price of $122.67. The stock is now traded at around $119.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 60,990 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.54 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $88.71. The stock is now traded at around $93.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 61,121 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.44 and $125, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $138.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,177 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $482.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 229,776 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,985,998 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 43.55%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.67. The stock is now traded at around $7.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,092,315 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 49.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 329,109 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.19%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $40.92, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $45.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 761,669 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 56.72%. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $403.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,358 shares as of .

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.