Kalos Management, Inc. Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Kalos Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells FS KKR Capital Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kalos Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Kalos Management, Inc. owns 225 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FSK, IJK, SCHD, FNF, IYM, BG, SCHO, ITOT, SPLV, HCAC, ARKK, CORP, DGRW, PLUG, CSGP, MA, UPS, ESGE, VO, PHEC, ABT, VTV, BLDP, ACWV, MTUM, SCZ, FCX, VUG, CAT, OXLC,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 70,370 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.86% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,542 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.93% FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 287,657 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 12,429 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.04% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 12,991 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 287,657 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.32 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $59.38. The stock is now traded at around $66.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 35,720 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 31,508 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 44,100 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $104.51, with an estimated average price of $97.79. The stock is now traded at around $107.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,439 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,132 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 192.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $86.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 49,145 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 30,309 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 123.04%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $359.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,709 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 275.39%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,833 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 56.65%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,870 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 217.47%. The purchase prices were between $60.64 and $71.22, with an estimated average price of $66.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,394 shares as of .

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $127.29 and $153.77, with an estimated average price of $142.48.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $114.18.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $145.56.

Kalos Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94.