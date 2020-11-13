Empirical Financial Services, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Camden National Corp, Washington Federal Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Empirical Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, CareDx Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Camden National Corp, Washington Federal Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Financial Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Empirical Financial Services, LLC owns 325 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: Z, CDNA, ANET, INTU, MGK, EL, MGV, WHR, DG, EFG, SCHM, AEE, VOT, GRMN, RSP, VBK, PYPL, IVW, IJH, HDV, GLD, GH, NVTA, PPL, CINF, CBRE, NLY,

Z, CDNA, ANET, INTU, MGK, EL, MGV, WHR, DG, EFG, SCHM, AEE, VOT, GRMN, RSP, VBK, PYPL, IVW, IJH, HDV, GLD, GH, NVTA, PPL, CINF, CBRE, NLY, Added Positions: ADBE, VTIP, FB, VCSH, JPM, AMZN, QUAL, IQLT, EFV, SJNK, VBR, VTV, VEA, ESGD, MGC, VNQ, QQQ, SPIB, SCHF, ESGE, IVV, CMF, VNQI, VZ, HYMB, SCHE, SCHV, SHM, VB, MSI, HPQ, HSY, GD, GOOG, CSCO, PM, DWX, FPE, SPLV, DEM, DLS, ACN, STIP, SCHA, IWC, SCHB, WM, PCAR, LUMN, NFLX, CVS, EW, DIS, BIIB, AXP, MDLZ, HRL, CFG, GOOGL, EXPD, SUB, GILD, SCHP, SOXX, ETN, SCHW, RWO, BLK, AVY, MO, VOO, VT, AFL, T, IDV, BOX, DGS, DHS, FIVN, NRZ, WU, MA, ESGU, UNP, LVS, IEI, IJR, IJS, PGR, NUE, MCD, LMT, PING,

ADBE, VTIP, FB, VCSH, JPM, AMZN, QUAL, IQLT, EFV, SJNK, VBR, VTV, VEA, ESGD, MGC, VNQ, QQQ, SPIB, SCHF, ESGE, IVV, CMF, VNQI, VZ, HYMB, SCHE, SCHV, SHM, VB, MSI, HPQ, HSY, GD, GOOG, CSCO, PM, DWX, FPE, SPLV, DEM, DLS, ACN, STIP, SCHA, IWC, SCHB, WM, PCAR, LUMN, NFLX, CVS, EW, DIS, BIIB, AXP, MDLZ, HRL, CFG, GOOGL, EXPD, SUB, GILD, SCHP, SOXX, ETN, SCHW, RWO, BLK, AVY, MO, VOO, VT, AFL, T, IDV, BOX, DGS, DHS, FIVN, NRZ, WU, MA, ESGU, UNP, LVS, IEI, IJR, IJS, PGR, NUE, MCD, LMT, PING, Reduced Positions: AAPL, NVDA, VSS, MSFT, PG, V, IEMG, VV, DHR, FTSL, MRK, QCOM, SBUX, SHY, MMM, ALL, BAC, CVX, SYK, XEL, SPLK, ADP, BA, HD, HON, JNJ, NOC, VLO, ABBV, DELL, SCHC, SCZ, VUG, VWO, XLV, ABT, AMAT, AZO, BRK.B, BMY, CNC, CTXS, CLX, KO, COP, COST, CR, DUK, XOM, GE, IBM, SJM, PEP, PFG, SWKS, LUV, TROW, TGT, UPS, WMT, WBA, MELI, PSX, ZEN, BABA, SHOP, DOCU, BSV, EEM, EEMS, EMB, FDM, FNDX, HYD, RWR, RWX, SCHD, SCHX, SPSB, SPXU, TIP, XLK, XLY, AMGN, CSX, CAT, CTSH, CMCSA, CMI, DHI, LLY, EXR, NEE, FISV, GIS, LHX, LOW, MDT, MET, NKE, CRM, SHW, TDY, TXN, USB, RTX, TMUS, TSLA, VEEV, HPE, SQ, CLDR, ACWI, AGG, DIA, EFA, IAU, IWB, IWM, IYK, SDY, VIG,

AAPL, NVDA, VSS, MSFT, PG, V, IEMG, VV, DHR, FTSL, MRK, QCOM, SBUX, SHY, MMM, ALL, BAC, CVX, SYK, XEL, SPLK, ADP, BA, HD, HON, JNJ, NOC, VLO, ABBV, DELL, SCHC, SCZ, VUG, VWO, XLV, ABT, AMAT, AZO, BRK.B, BMY, CNC, CTXS, CLX, KO, COP, COST, CR, DUK, XOM, GE, IBM, SJM, PEP, PFG, SWKS, LUV, TROW, TGT, UPS, WMT, WBA, MELI, PSX, ZEN, BABA, SHOP, DOCU, BSV, EEM, EEMS, EMB, FDM, FNDX, HYD, RWR, RWX, SCHD, SCHX, SPSB, SPXU, TIP, XLK, XLY, AMGN, CSX, CAT, CTSH, CMCSA, CMI, DHI, LLY, EXR, NEE, FISV, GIS, LHX, LOW, MDT, MET, NKE, CRM, SHW, TDY, TXN, USB, RTX, TMUS, TSLA, VEEV, HPE, SQ, CLDR, ACWI, AGG, DIA, EFA, IAU, IWB, IWM, IYK, SDY, VIG, Sold Out: CAC, WAFD, MS, FIS, EIX, UBER, WFC, TRV, VHT, TSBK, TJX, KMB, ALK, O, PNW, FFNW, MAR, VOX, FNJN,

For the details of Empirical Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,544,022 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,828,173 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 819,966 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 740,701 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 676,714 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%

Empirical Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $106.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 60,642 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in CareDx Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,658 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $273.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $356.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,094 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $193.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,198 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $72.37 and $80.17, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $83.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,978 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 2442.03%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 45,604 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 98.58%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,702 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 394.81%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,824 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 64,483 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD by 210.01%. The purchase prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95. The stock is now traded at around $127.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,660 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.95 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,113 shares as of .

Empirical Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $23.61.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Camden National Corp. The sale prices were between $28.36 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.