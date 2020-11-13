Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Apple Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Gladius Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Cigna Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladius Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Gladius Capital Management LP owns 60 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL, XLY, XLI, CI, XLV, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, FB, TGT, DIS, C, CVX, JPM, CRM, PG, T, HD, ADBE, BAC, INTC, BRK.B, NEE, MMM, NVDA, WMT, MDT, NKE, LIN, UNP, LMT, NFLX, JNJ, MCD, PYPL, ABBV, MRK, UPS, UNH, KO, TMO, CAT, AMGN, IBM, XOM, COST, QCOM, PFE, TXN, PM, ACN, VZ, CMCSA, ABT, PEP, BSX,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, SPY,
- Sold Out: QQQ,
For the details of Gladius Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladius+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gladius Capital Management LP
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 581,948 shares, 63.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 397,400 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 333,700 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.83%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY) - 83,448 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI) - 128,145 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.05%. The holding were 397,400 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 83,448 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 128,145 shares as of .New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27. The stock is now traded at around $219.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,935 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $112.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,987 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 261 shares as of .Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.
