Delta Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Charter Communications Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Global Water Resources Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Delta Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Charter Communications Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Global Water Resources Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Gold Fields, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Delta Investment Management, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CHTR, CEF, IEF, BLV, VWO, SCHW, VEA, GSY, ADBE, CMCSA, CVS, TGT, IJR, TDOC, XLI, NOW, EXPE, UDJP, BRMK, ATCO, HSDT,
- Added Positions: VCSH, TLT, BRK.B, SHY, MBB, GLD, SCHO, MMP, AAPL, EDV, XLK, DMLP, T, FPH, TSLA, EPD, CRM, GOOG, WYNN, KW, JNJ, VZ, PM, MSFT, FRC, KHC, CVX, SPY, XLV, IBM, SNGX, PFE, CLX, MO,
- Reduced Positions: GWRS, IVV, IEI, AMZN, FTNT, NFLX, TWOU, NVDA, RSP, IVW, QQQ, AGG, BND, VGSH, IAU, XOM, XLRE, INTC, PG, FB, ABT, SHV, JEF, DUK, WFC, WMT, UNH, SJT, ABBV, ATHX, GLP, XLC, MCD, LADR, BAC, AXP, DIS, XLP,
- Sold Out: GFI, ZTO, HZNP, NTES, ALNY, DXCM, LLY, RNG, ATVI, CHGG, CTXS, NEM, IMMU, VRTX, WPM, AMD, DPZ, NLOK, FNV, EXEL, ACAD, MOH, KR, DIA, QDEL, VTI, PSX, CSCO, IYT, PFNX, MAC, ZIOP,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 195,849 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5514.94%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 53,314 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 15,355 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 19,135 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,944 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $647.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 15,355 shares as of .New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 73,140 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,724 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BLV)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $110.45 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $113.06. The stock is now traded at around $111.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,083 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of .New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Delta Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,963 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5514.94%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.78%. The holding were 195,849 shares as of .Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.85%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 44,739 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.87%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of .Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 21,186 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 39.72%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 11,433 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO)
Delta Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 255.58%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,106 shares as of .Sold Out: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25.Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64.Sold Out: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $121.19 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $141.93.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Delta Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.
