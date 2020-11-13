WT Asset Management Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, KE Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Tesla Inc

Investment company WT Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, KE Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, WT Asset Management Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, BEKE, AMZN, LI, HTHT, NTES,

BABA, BEKE, AMZN, LI, HTHT, NTES, Added Positions: PDD, TSM, AAPL,

PDD, TSM, AAPL, Reduced Positions: TAL, TSLA, NIO, ZTO,

TAL, TSLA, NIO, ZTO, Sold Out: JD, NVDA, EL, BILI, SWKS, VIPS,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 295,100 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,148,287 shares, 20.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.40% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 601,715 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 556,800 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.64% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 563,383 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.45%. The holding were 295,100 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.14%. The holding were 563,383 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.6 and $23.38, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 630,731 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 130,400 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 1,148,287 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 119.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 556,800 shares as of .

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.