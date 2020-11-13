  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials


WT Asset Management Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, KE Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Tesla Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: PDD +12.73% TSM +3.79% BABA -1.31% BEKE +7.23% AMZN +0.6% LI -1.83% HTHT +2.4% NTES +1.06% JD +6.6% NVDA -1.19% EL +2.25% BIL +0.01%

Investment company WT Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, KE Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, WT Asset Management Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WT Asset Management Ltd
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 295,100 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,148,287 shares, 20.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.40%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 601,715 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 556,800 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.64%
  5. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 563,383 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.45%. The holding were 295,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.14%. The holding were 563,383 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.28%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.6 and $23.38, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 630,731 shares as of .

New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 130,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of .

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $151.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.99%. The holding were 1,148,287 shares as of .

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 119.64%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 556,800 shares as of .

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.



