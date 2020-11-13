Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Southwest Airlines Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

Mclean, VA, based Investment company Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Southwest Airlines Co, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. owns 344 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QUAL, ABC, VTIP, URI, EQH, GHC, TEVA, PRU, MAR, JAMF, CHTR, KMI, ATH, SAIL, DOCU, AX, CTVA, CARR, DAL, CFA, IEF, IHI, IXN, PFF, BHC, SLYV, AME, SWKS, JBL, LNC, GPN, NFLX, CSGP, PEG, RSG, ROP, ICE, TROW, SCHW, UPS, COF, BSX, WMB, XLNX, BGCP,

GSY, IAU, MSFT, VXF, AGG, AAPL, VYM, BND, MINT, SPDW, VEA, SPEM, SCHG, VOO, TSLA, IEFA, JNJ, BRK.B, LMT, JPM, HON, GOOG, V, ABT, AMZN, IWF, PG, IEMG, PFE, ORCL, DEM, BABA, AMGN, MCK, BSV, HUM, HD, GOOGL, VHT, VO, CSCO, CI, CVX, DVY, SDY, ESGE, IJH, IVE, IWN, IWO, WMT, VGT, VT, XLE, XLI, NKE, AMD, AZN, BAC, BLK, BA, CSX, GLW, COST, EXAS, NEE, BUSE, INTC, MCD, MDT, BOND, NOC, PEP, CRM, SFNC, SYK, TXN, UNH, ANTM, EVRG, MA, SPLK, ABBV, ZTS, Reduced Positions: SPY, VV, PTLC, VB, IVV, BIL, IWB, VEU, T, XOM, FB, MRK, LOW, MELI, GDX, KMB, GLD, PYPL, BKNG, DIS, SCHE, TJX, VSS, VUG, LDOS, NUV, WBA, AVGO, VZ, PSX, RTX, IQV, XLF, USB, IWV, CB, VNQI, VBK, SLV, SCHF, OEF, MUB, MTUM, NEP, BSCK, BNDX, OTIS, ZM, DOW, OKTA, TWLO, FTV, CVS, DXCM, CCI, COP, CMCSA, CL, KO, CLX, C, CME, CAT, DEO, BDX, BAX, BP, ADP, AIV, AON, APH, MO, ADBE, ACN, MDLZ, SBUX, TRV, SO, ROK, QCOM, LIN, PAYX, PAR, NSC, NVDA, UAL, TT, ITW, IBM, GILD, GE, F, FISV, DUK, DD, D,

For the details of Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sullivan%2C+bruyette%2C+speros+%26+blaney%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,303,610 shares, 24.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 2,167,511 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 3,141,679 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 810,653 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 2,507,016 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $108.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,187 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,298 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,545 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $20.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $9.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,750 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,533 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 400,250 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 96.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,261,497 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 873.51%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 39,174 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 51.63%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,740 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 242,649 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 78.57%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 88,144 shares as of .

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64.

Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blaney, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15.