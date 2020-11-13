New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys Deere, McDonald's Corp, VF Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Merck Inc

Westerly, RI, based Investment company New England Professional Planning Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, McDonald's Corp, VF Corp, Ryder System Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Merck Inc, Microsoft Corp, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Professional Planning Group Inc.. As of 2020Q3, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 118,072 shares, 33.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 564,379 shares, 27.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 110,033 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 139,906 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 121,400 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.48%

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $251.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 841 shares as of .

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 936 shares as of .

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,859 shares as of .

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $40.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,133 shares as of .

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99.