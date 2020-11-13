Security National Bank Of So Dak Buys Leidos Holdings Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells Danaher Corp, Intel Corp

Sioux City, IA, based Investment company Security National Bank Of So Dak (Current Portfolio) buys Leidos Holdings Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Waste Connections Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank Of So Dak. As of 2020Q3, Security National Bank Of So Dak owns 83 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LDOS, MINT, WCN, UPS, CSGP, NVDA, SCHV,

LDOS, MINT, WCN, UPS, CSGP, NVDA, SCHV, Added Positions: VT, PEP, IP, CARR,

VT, PEP, IP, CARR, Reduced Positions: DHR, AAPL, TMO, BRK.B, DVY, NKE, MSFT, BND, J, QCOM, LIN, ITW, DIS, CMCSA, DLR, XOM, TROW, KMB, UNP, IBM, KO, ADP, NUE, PII, MKC, SNA, CRM,

DHR, AAPL, TMO, BRK.B, DVY, NKE, MSFT, BND, J, QCOM, LIN, ITW, DIS, CMCSA, DLR, XOM, TROW, KMB, UNP, IBM, KO, ADP, NUE, PII, MKC, SNA, CRM, Sold Out: INTC,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,777 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.81% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 10,726 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Nike Inc (NKE) - 30,381 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,771 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 16,633 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 17,217 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.75 and $105, with an estimated average price of $99.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $917.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 276 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of So Dak initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 425 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of So Dak added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 302.57%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 14,086 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of So Dak sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.