QS Investors, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Phillips 66, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Cummins Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company QS Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Phillips 66, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Cummins Inc, Oracle Corp, ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QS Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, QS Investors, LLC owns 1153 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of QS Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qs+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 10,657,765 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,468,873 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 3,801,115 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 3,442,432 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.75% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 1,742,056 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $119.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 3,801,115 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 55,343 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 218,800 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 419,300 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 96,386 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $359.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,468,873 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 302,519 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 556,547 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 139.10%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 201,572 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 954,558 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $175.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 314,492 shares as of .

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $33.48 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp. The sale prices were between $14.35 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

QS Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $20.89 and $34.55, with an estimated average price of $24.7.