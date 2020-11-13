Arcadia Investment Management Corp Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Texas Pacific Land Trust, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Cerner Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, United Rentals Inc

Investment company Arcadia Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Texas Pacific Land Trust, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Stericycle Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Cerner Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, United Rentals Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, BorgWarner Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arcadia Investment Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Arcadia Investment Management Corp owns 274 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TPL, SRCL, SHOP, CVS, SPLG, IPGP, ABMD, GILD, BLK, ATVI, HIG, AZN, BAND, HUBS, FIVE, ZI, MSGE, AZPN, FMC, ACB, REGN, PLTR,
- Added Positions: MINT, SYK, BSV, TMO, AXP, AMZN, BMY, NOW, VRSK, V, ZS, WSO, DLR, VWO, EFA, MASI, TRMB, HD, NFLX, SBUX, BWXT, GNRC, CGNX, GRMN, EEMA, PG, MDLZ, LOW, MKTX, TT, IBM, WTRG, QCOM, FB, AMGN, SYY,
- Reduced Positions: ADP, CERN, URI, INTU, XOM, AAPL, ADBE, SU, CTXS, ORLY, VFC, SJNK, AVGO, CBRE, COO, TSCO, KMX, ECL, PYPL, EPD, SITE, ABBV, ILMN, DWX, MJ, AMG, ANTM, ZTS, IWM, SWK, BKNG, NVDA, CVX, CLX, HSY, WELL, HAL, EXPD, SLY, BA, CLB, DEM, KTB, IR, JNJ, WFC, MIDD, SMG,
- Sold Out: ELR, BWA, DUK, ETY, BEAT, PRLB, BECN, OXY, PH, NFJ, GWPH, 21P1, BIPC, VTI,
For the details of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arcadia+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARCADIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,146 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 99,767 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 43,614 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 63,992 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 71,526 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The purchase prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48. The stock is now traded at around $549.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Stericycle Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $61.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $918.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 891 shares as of .New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $71.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,892 shares as of .New Purchase: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp initiated holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $183.07, with an estimated average price of $164.92. The stock is now traded at around $201.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 124,395 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 78.19%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,300 shares as of .Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 54.49%. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $203.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of .Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,890 shares as of .Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 54.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,975 shares as of .Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The sale prices were between $10.69 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $11.11.Sold Out: BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $41.8.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $107.54 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $131.44.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.
