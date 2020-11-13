  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

November 13, 2020 | About: XLI +2.22% XLF +1.65% XLY +1.62% MUB +0.12% TLT -0.13% VEU +1.46% VT +1.41% ACWI +1.34% SCHP +0.03%

New York, NY, based Investment company Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares MBS ETF, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owns 247 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+bernstein+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 4,235,667 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.81%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 6,074,340 shares, 10.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
  3. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 5,246,915 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 3,082,696 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40%
  5. iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 3,333,359 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,379 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 185 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,731 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 35.67%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 72,938 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $153.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 24 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 591.67%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 332 shares as of .

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.22%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 170.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 162 shares as of .

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC keeps buying

