Bayesian Capital Management, LP Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Biogen Inc, Accenture PLC

Investment company Bayesian Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, AbbVie Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Biogen Inc, Accenture PLC, Target Corp, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bayesian Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Bayesian Capital Management, LP owns 496 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL, ZM, TSM, MRNA, TSLA, NKLA, QQQ, VRTX, NIO, BBBY, FDX, BA, BAX, INO, DDOG, GILD, CSCO, SYK, NXPI, BJ, NEM, WDAY, ABT, NVAX, LYFT, GSX, EOG, MMM, CNP, GD, HUM, SPG, SFIX, XLU, MO, AIG, MMC, RKT, RTX, ATUS, K, PPL, LI, QDEL, MA, CSX, DUK, FDS, MOH, TEL, V, GOOG, BX, RH, STNE, CAT, IIVI, LKQ, NDAQ, XPO, IBB, XBI, NTNX, AEO, CNK, DIA, GOOGL, JBL, OSTK, WSM, BYND, AIV, MTB, MAR, VRNT, CTVA, ALV, BRK.B, NVS, PDCO, PENN, PXD, PFG, FSLR, SPR, DELL, AMT, LNG, MYL, WM, BGS, ENPH, OLLI, HSIC, LVS, VMC, COTY, BOX, YETI, ADBE, CORT, INFO, SCI, WEC, CPRI, PE, BAND, ZS, XLP, CUK, HEI, KR, NBIX, PH, SMTC, THC, SPLK, HASI, PAGS, ALK, DTE, HOG, KGC, OXY, PRU, TOT, TRMB, WGO, EBS, VMW, GWRE, TPH, FUTU, AVB, CBRE, HAIN, LMNX, SBNY, TOL, WW, WHR, AAWW, AG, APPS, GMED, BLUE, PRPL, FND, CRNC, FLWS, CF, EPR, DIN, JEF, FIZZ, OGE, OHI, WLTW, TNET, LEA, WMGI, WB, RVLV, DOYU, XPEV, AMG, WTRG, ARWR, AXS, BXP, CHL, CI, CGNX, GS, MLHR, HXL, LSCC, OTEX, PLXS, CRM, ANTM, CEMI, CSIQ, GNMK, FN, GRPN, VEEV, CZR, SYNH, CWH, GRWG, SVMK, VAPO, TME, ATO, CCEP, UFS, ECL, GPK, KRC, MMSI, NYCB, SLM, LBTYK, GLUU, LRN, TAK, CFX, STNG, HPP, GDOT, CONE, VOYA, HWM, RPAY, FOX, NOVA, SPT, VRM, BIGC, IWD, APT, BMRN, GLW, PRMW, FLO, NEOG, JWN, PB, RCII, SON, RGR, UNFI, WCN, HEI.A, SBH, DAN, KAR, DQ, AXTA, CODX, LX, AXL, ARCC, CPE, CGEN, DB, PEB, CBAY, UNIT, FIT, WTRH, YEXT, CCJ, PRDO, CENX, DENN, DVAX, GIII, GLNG, ING, STL, FLDM, RLGY, ACB, AIM, NOK, ABUS, AKBA, MGNI, LILAK, WBT, KALA, AMRX, GTT, MARA, FINV, YCBD, OASPQ, ONTX,
- Added Positions: MSFT, ABBV, CVS, UNH, TIF, AXP, ATVI, BABA, ADI, UNP, MRVL, DE, MXIM, DGX, AMAT, WYNN, CB, MS, ROP, EW, TCOM, CAH, AAP, AER, TEVA, VIPS, LW, VLO, KMI, VST, COF, NLOK, IWM, BKR, VTI, TRU, FOXA, OVV, M, XEC, LYV, CHD, BSX, SJM, MCHP, IRM, PWR, SSRM, SEE, CNQ, BB, HZNP, GOGO, WERN, IJR, DECK, LOGI, RCL, HPQ, AVYA, LNC, AR, AMC, MAC, GLOB, SPWH, EHTH, O, OMC, NOV, CIEN, STT, FBHS, ESI, BHF, DAL, JCI, TGI, KSU, INGR, ADSW, HCSG, MAN, CGC, NRZ, AMP, FANG, ES, BXMT, APA, BZUN, VVV, L, ALC, WDR, HLX,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, INTC, Z, WMT, MNST, KO, KRE, DXCM, GRMN, ULTA, HCA, NCLH, DRI, LVGO, A, GIS, ROK, KHC, CL, SFM, QRVO, SAVE, JD, EQR, JKHY, BNS, NUAN, RL, IPHI, ADM, PGR, TEAM, GDDY, DOW, XLV, VOO, ITT, JPM, MT, RMD, AAL, EXPE, SRE, TCO, FRC, CFG, BWA, PII, TRGP, NOW, PLAY, RNG, SPOT, BF.B, EWBC, STM, SKX, MOMO, KDP, SAIL, BMY, DKS, FLEX, X, WST, EVRG, TWOU, CNMD, DVA, NSC, NUE, ZBH, ADNT, DBX, RAMP, BIDU, DRH, OKE, RBC, IGT, DISH, FNF, PRAA, BERY, EVBG, MDY, NLY, HLF, TER, QRTEA, CXO, CHTR, FIVE, FVRR, DISCA, RHI, OC, NPTN, ACHC, COMM, ELF, ATH, RDFN, DOMO, DXC, CVA, RYAAY, VZ, WAB, PM, YNDX, CLVS, MTSI, HOME, ATI, MPC, MTDR,
- Sold Out: BIIB, ACN, TGT, DIS, FB, UAL, LRCX, TDOC, FLR, SHOP, TXRH, GE, CTXS, RAD, CLX, MKC, C, LOW, IBM, AMZN, DT, FIS, XOP, ZNGA, FTCH, SCHW, STMP, CHGG, FSCT, LDOS, SOXX, PVH, CRWD, AJG, KEYS, PSTG, AKAM, PTC, PYPL, DLTR, LHX, WELL, NYT, IVV, PAYX, CRL, AAXN, XRX, ZG, TWTR, MIDD, LIN, WBA, LITE, UBER, T, KNX, MCK, SSNC, CTLT, CMI, LM, XLI, SNX, FAF, GM, IWB, AYI, RIO, LUV, ROL, SE, CSL, LII, BL, AMN, APD, ICE, WRB, PTLA, ALLY, CMS, CRUS, HTHT, PFGC, GOOS, BILL, KBE, INFY, KSS, TPX, SC, AMLP, AU, AN, CAR, XRAY, DVN, DOV, MAT, BKNG, LSI, RP, EYE, ANF, HAE, JBLU, JLL, MTG, SGMO, TAL, DNKN, SITE, ABB, CP, CHKP, CTAS, EPC, FMC, GGG, ITW, SYNA, UDR, TRIP, RXN, ZEN, PRSP, CCL, MANT, MRO, NATI, SCS, VSAT, LULU, AVGO, HLI, TLRY, CARR, BP, HIG, HR, JCOM, LEG, TAP, PHM, SO, TROW, USNA, VNO, WNS, CVLT, EXLS, ALGT, PLNT, PING, ALXN, AMRN, EL, FHI, GATX, GNTX, KIM, LAMR, NI, RWT, RS, UNM, FTNT, OMF, ALRM, ZUO, SONO, XLK, AMKR, DRE, EE, THG, PEAK, HELE, HBAN, NTCT, NBL, QGEN, SINA, STAA, VOD, ZUMZ, LOGM, ANGI, EPAM, POST, HTA, FOXF, MGP, JHG, CNNE, ETRN, CVET, NET, FVD, AIR, AEL, CINF, COO, CTB, CPA, LIVN, ECPG, FFIN, GME, HP, MGM, NVDA, PETS, BPOP, RY, SLG, THS, PAG, MLCO, MOS, BLMN, CSTM, WUBA, SUM, CC, SWCH, CNX, VIAV, KEY, PPC, RUTH, LLNW, SEM, LOCO, SBRA, OUT, MC, INOV, MDLA, EGO, EQT, GES, MUR, RRGB, UMPQ, QNST, BNFT, PAGP, APHA, TRTX, MFGP, CHNG, BRMK, SVC, IBN, TILE, OII, INFN, FCAU, PBYI, PBF, IHRT, FBP, FCEL, IMGN, SM, CETX, AYTU, MITT, GLOG, SIEN, NEX, 90S1, BNGO, DNRCQ, OCN, GEN, IZEA, WPG, NVUS,
For the details of Bayesian Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bayesian+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bayesian Capital Management, LP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,700 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,200 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 16,382 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 91,016 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 83,700 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 616.79%
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 99,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $403.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 16,382 shares as of .New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 91,016 shares as of .New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 58,406 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 8,520 shares as of .New Purchase: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $21.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 169,457 shares as of .Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 107.33%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 70,700 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 616.79%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 83,700 shares as of .Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 692.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $71.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 56,300 shares as of .Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 678.96%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,441 shares as of .Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in American Express Co by 103.46%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $114.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 49,197 shares as of .Added: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 1215.16%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 23,594 shares as of .Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64.
