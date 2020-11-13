Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys PACCAR Inc, Qualcomm Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Intel Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, TC Energy Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PACCAR Inc, Qualcomm Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Intel Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, TC Energy Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc owns 304 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD) - 7,570,189 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 775,608 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,204,239 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 1,369,983 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 584,778 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $89.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,100,168 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $152.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 62,537 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 192,147 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $32.17 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,380 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,512 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 691.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 142,301 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 935.95%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 235,274 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 187.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 207,444 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,355,004 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 520,240 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,965 shares as of .

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16.