Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc Buys PACCAR Inc, Qualcomm Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Intel Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, TC Energy Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: QCOM +0.24% EFA +1.54% ACWI +1.34% EPD +2.38% MMP +3.4% IWB +1.31% PCAR +1.03% LBRDK +1.71% LSXMK +4.22% LSXMA +4.27% G +1.91%

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PACCAR Inc, Qualcomm Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Intel Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, TC Energy Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc owns 304 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiedemann+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD) - 7,570,189 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 775,608 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 2,204,239 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 1,369,983 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 584,778 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $89.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,100,168 shares as of .

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $152.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 62,537 shares as of .

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 192,147 shares as of .

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $32.17 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 95,380 shares as of .

New Purchase: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,512 shares as of .

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 691.66%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 142,301 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 935.95%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 235,274 shares as of .

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 187.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 207,444 shares as of .

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 38.93%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,355,004 shares as of .

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 520,240 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.12%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $200.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 45,965 shares as of .

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Tiedemann Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16.



