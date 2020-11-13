Karp Capital Management Corp Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Karp Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karp Capital Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Karp Capital Management Corp owns 78 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEM, IEFA, VOO, XLU, KMB, WMT, KWEB, GLTR, NFLX, VXUS, PYPL, SQ,

EEM, IEFA, VOO, XLU, KMB, WMT, KWEB, GLTR, NFLX, VXUS, PYPL, SQ, Added Positions: AGG, AGZ, XLP, DGRO, AVGO, VIG, QLD, GLD, LMBS, SOXX, BAB, IWF, IGV, SHY, IEF, FBT, GDX, FPE, FB, PAYC, BMY, DIS, AAPL, V, UNH, MSFT,

AGG, AGZ, XLP, DGRO, AVGO, VIG, QLD, GLD, LMBS, SOXX, BAB, IWF, IGV, SHY, IEF, FBT, GDX, FPE, FB, PAYC, BMY, DIS, AAPL, V, UNH, MSFT, Reduced Positions: LQD, QQQ, DVY, LULU, OEF, FLOT, JKG, IWP, KIE, AMZN, CSCO, BRK.B, ISRG, JPM, TTWO, CMF, HON, VGT, FHLC, IHI, OKTA, JNJ, CRM, IYZ, XLK, VAR, MUC, HD, ADBE, GOOGL, IVW, GOOG, GLUU, MYC, SPY,

LQD, QQQ, DVY, LULU, OEF, FLOT, JKG, IWP, KIE, AMZN, CSCO, BRK.B, ISRG, JPM, TTWO, CMF, HON, VGT, FHLC, IHI, OKTA, JNJ, CRM, IYZ, XLK, VAR, MUC, HD, ADBE, GOOGL, IVW, GOOG, GLUU, MYC, SPY, Sold Out: KRE, SPLV, IWN, INTC, IEO, VZ, RTX, BX, TSLA, VTI, TIP, HDV, IWV, BSV, TRV, NOW,

For the details of Karp Capital Management Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karp+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 179,257 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1605.42% ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 38,242 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% ISHARES TRUST (FLOT) - 225,166 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.77% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 562,718 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% ISHARES TRUST (IGV) - 34,554 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.07%

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 192,954 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 82,366 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 76,751 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 24,619 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,120 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1605.42%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 179,257 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1509.10%. The purchase prices were between $120.3 and $121.66, with an estimated average price of $120.97. The stock is now traded at around $120.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 49,512 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 156,685 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.32%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $43.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 216,958 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 907.65%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $373.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 8,565 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 79,049 shares as of .

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $31.18.

Karp Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.