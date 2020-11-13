Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Leidos Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Wells Fargo, Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Investment company Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Leidos Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Coca-Cola Co, Wells Fargo, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Merck Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa . As of 2020Q3, Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa owns 93 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 13,341 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,410 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.95% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 50,285 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 23,263 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,549 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 50,285 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 15,282 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 422 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 71 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $193.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of .

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.