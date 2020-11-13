  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells IBERIABANK Corp, Boeing Co, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

November 13, 2020 | About: VCSH +0.01% ISTB +0.02% TFI +0.06% RYT +1.77% TSLA -0.79% AMGN +0.09% IYH +1.26% O +2.07% DPHC +0% GLW +2.64% MDC +3.18% STO +0%

Investment company HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Tesla Inc, sells IBERIABANK Corp, Boeing Co, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Cigna Corp, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 505 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhm+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 866,958 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 466,857 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 251,681 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 338,055 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 207,308 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IYH)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $216.42 and $233.31, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $241.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 178 shares as of .

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of .

New Purchase: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (DPHC)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 915 shares as of .

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 270 shares as of .

New Purchase: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $31.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,578 shares as of .

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,199 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (TFI)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,902 shares as of .

Added: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06. The stock is now traded at around $230.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,747 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 681.82%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 430 shares as of .

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 63.77%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of .

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: JOHN HANCOCK EXCHA (JHML)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JOHN HANCOCK EXCHA. The sale prices were between $38.49 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.07.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Sold Out: Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.54 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $4.78.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying

