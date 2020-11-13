HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells IBERIABANK Corp, Boeing Co, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

Investment company HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Tesla Inc, sells IBERIABANK Corp, Boeing Co, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Cigna Corp, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 505 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IYH, GOVT, NXPI, DG, CFG, STOR, DPHC, RSG, O, DGX, CSTR, NEM, NTAP, IDV, IUSG, MDC, LRCX, GLW, VIAC, CAH, CHX, VONV, NIO, SPAQ, CCXX, SCHP, SNAP, ULTA, WHR, NLOK, NUE, NYCB, VXRT, MAN, LYG, DHI, CE,
- Added Positions: VCSH, ISTB, TFI, USMV, RYT, MSFT, TSLA, SCHA, FHN, AMGN, HD, INTC, JNJ, NSC, TXN, SCHZ, DIS, MRK, BRK.B, FB, V, FDX, HON, IVV, CSCO, AXP, T, GOOG, ATVI, EFA, KMI, FNDA, IEMG, RVT, ZBH, VTI, RTX, AMAT, BAC, CVS, COF, NRG, ETN, CAT, KO, DLR, DGRO, OTIS, DSI, XOM, IEFA, D, IJR, CMI, LQD, SCHH, CCL, SDOG, WPS, JPM, RAD, SNA, PFE, PEP, PNC, YUM, NVDA, MET, MDT, MPW, AMLP, HSBC, BABA, PYPL, HEXO, REZI, ALC, ZM, CARR, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHB, SCHM, SCHF, AAPL, FNDF, VIG, DRW, BA, VHT, CI, CMCSA, SFIX, PG, BSCL, BSCM, CSM, SCHX, LB, EXC, VB, AMZN, EMB, XLK, BP, AFIN, TWTR, DUK, CRM, KMB, SCHE, SCHC, VDE, QQEW, IYR, VCIT, VV, IXC, XLF, SCHV, ADBE, XLRE, TRV, AMT, AMP, BLK, BMY, CBLAQ, CVX, CINF, ICE, LMT, OXY, IGV, TTM, TMO, TOT, UNM, WAB, WFC, WMB, DAL, BSCK,
- Sold Out: IBKC, JHML, IWO, FE, ARLO, XLU, QQQ, PPA, PBE, IWR, IWM, APA, DHC, CUK, CLDX,
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 866,958 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 466,857 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 251,681 shares, 12.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.94%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM) - 338,055 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 207,308 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $216.42 and $233.31, with an estimated average price of $225.51. The stock is now traded at around $241.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 178 shares as of .New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of .New Purchase: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (DPHC)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $15.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 915 shares as of .New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of .New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 270 shares as of .New Purchase: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $31.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,578 shares as of .Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,199 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (TFI)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $51.6 and $52.7, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,902 shares as of .Added: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 95.24%. The purchase prices were between $198 and $224.59, with an estimated average price of $208.06. The stock is now traded at around $230.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,747 shares as of .Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 681.82%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 430 shares as of .Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 63.77%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $237.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of .Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.Sold Out: JOHN HANCOCK EXCHA (JHML)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JOHN HANCOCK EXCHA. The sale prices were between $38.49 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.07.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.Sold Out: Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.54 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $4.78.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)
HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.
