Ramius Advisors Llc Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Sells ForeScout Technologies Inc, Tiffany, Cronus Resources

New York, NY, based Investment company Ramius Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, sells ForeScout Technologies Inc, Tiffany, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramius Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Ramius Advisors Llc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 264,943 shares, 15.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 765,032 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 395,947 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 459,733 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 168,991 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $206.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.29%. The holding were 264,943 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.82 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $67.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.25%. The holding were 765,032 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.3%. The holding were 395,947 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $81.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 459,733 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 168,991 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc initiated holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 783,367 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 127.33%. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 166,790 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II by 386.91%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 642,586 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 94.51%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,672,233 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III by 125.82%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $13.14, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,163 shares as of .

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42.

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.21 and $6.96, with an estimated average price of $6.49.

Ramius Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.