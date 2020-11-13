  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hampton Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Class A Preferred Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: TSXV:HFC +0%

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per Class A preferred share, payable on December 1, 2020, to Class A preferred shareholders of record as at the start of business on November 24, 2020. The Corporation’s dividend payments qualify as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian income tax purposes.

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

For more information, please contact:
Peter M. Deeb
Executive Chairman & CEO
Hampton Financial Corporation
(416) 862-8651

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


