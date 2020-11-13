MISTRAS Group to Present at November 2020 Virtual Fall Investor Summit

Live Webcast of Corporate Presentation – November 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) – a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions – announced today that it would be presenting at the 2020 Virtual Fall Investor Summit.



Dennis Bertolotti, Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Prajzner, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at 11:00AM on November 16, 2020, with a live Q & A session.

The investor presentation will be webcast live at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38719

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, and decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving and maintaining operational excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; and building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Vice President of Marketing at [email protected].