Angi Homeservices Inc (ANGI) President & COO Craig M. Smith Sold $3.9 million of Shares

President & COO of Angi Homeservices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Craig M. Smith (insider trades) sold 371,738 shares of ANGI on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $10.42 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

ANGI Homeservices Inc creates digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners across the globe with home service professionals. It brands include HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, mHelpDesk, HomeStars (Canada), and MyHammer (Germany). ANGI Homeservices Inc has a market cap of $5.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.77 with a P/E ratio of 1077.00 and P/S ratio of 3.82. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ANGI Homeservices Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of ANGI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $10.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $11.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANGI, click here