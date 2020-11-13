  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

On Semiconductor Corp (ON) Exec VP & CFO Bernard Gutmann Sold $2.7 million of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: ON +2.09%

Exec VP & CFO of On Semiconductor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bernard Gutmann (insider trades) sold 99,144 shares of ON on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $27.06 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

ON Semiconductor Corp manufactures and markets semiconductor components. It provides a portfolio of analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, standard products, image sensors, custom devices, and power management and others. ON Semiconductor Corp has a market cap of $11.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.06 with a P/E ratio of 57.62 and P/S ratio of 2.23. ON Semiconductor Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ON Semiconductor Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Pres. Keith D Jackson sold 600,000 shares of ON stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $25.76. The price of the stock has increased by 8.93% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Exec VP & CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $27.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Exec VP Sales & Marketing Paul E Rolls sold 27,818 shares of ON stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $27.93. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.
  • EVP & GM, Pwr Sol Grp Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $28.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.
  • EVP, Gen Cnsl, CCO, & Sec George H Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $27. The price of the stock has increased by 3.93% since.
  • EVP & GM, ASG Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $26.49. The price of the stock has increased by 5.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ON, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)