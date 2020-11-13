  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) CEO Steven R Beauchamp Sold $5.3 million of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: PCTY -1.61%

CEO of Paylocity Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven R Beauchamp (insider trades) sold 27,157 shares of PCTY on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $194.31 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Paylocity Holding Corp is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, software solutions for medium-sized organizations. Its services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. Paylocity Holding Corp has a market cap of $10.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $189.14 with a P/E ratio of 167.36 and P/S ratio of 18.55.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Steven R Beauchamp sold 27,157 shares of PCTY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $194.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP of Product and Technology Edward W Gaty sold 10,000 shares of PCTY stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $184.56. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Steven I Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of PCTY stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $194.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Steven I Sarowitz sold 200,000 shares of PCTY stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $194.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PCTY, click here

.

