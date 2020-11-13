  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fiserv Inc (FISV) EVP, Global Sales Christopher M Foskett Sold $1.5 million of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: FISV +2.98%

EVP, Global Sales of Fiserv Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher M Foskett (insider trades) sold 14,100 shares of FISV on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $105.86 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Fiserv Inc is a business solutions provider. Its service offering primarily includes electronic processing services. Fiserv Inc has a market cap of $72.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.85 with a P/E ratio of 82.27 and P/S ratio of 4.95. Fiserv Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Fiserv Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Fiserv Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of FISV stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $101.47. The price of the stock has increased by 7.27% since.
  • EVP, Global Sales Christopher M Foskett sold 14,100 shares of FISV stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $105.86. The price of the stock has increased by 2.82% since.
  • Chief Administrative Officer Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of FISV stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $109.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.
  • Executive Chairman Jeffery W Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of FISV stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $99.87. The price of the stock has increased by 8.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FISV, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)