Fiserv Inc (FISV) EVP, Global Sales Christopher M Foskett Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP, Global Sales of Fiserv Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher M Foskett (insider trades) sold 14,100 shares of FISV on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $105.86 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Fiserv Inc is a business solutions provider. Its service offering primarily includes electronic processing services. Fiserv Inc has a market cap of $72.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.85 with a P/E ratio of 82.27 and P/S ratio of 4.95. Fiserv Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Fiserv Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Fiserv Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of FISV stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $101.47. The price of the stock has increased by 7.27% since.

Chief Administrative Officer Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of FISV stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $109.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

Executive Chairman Jeffery W Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of FISV stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $99.87. The price of the stock has increased by 8.99% since.

