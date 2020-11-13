Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) CFO Antonio L Delise Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO of Marketaxess Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Antonio L Delise (insider trades) sold 2,500 shares of MKTX on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $542.31 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc provides electronic fixed-income trading platform. It's trading categories include US and European high-grade corporate, European Government, and high-yield bonds. The firm also provides market information and analytic tools. MarketAxess Holdings Inc has a market cap of $19.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $522.93 with a P/E ratio of 72.02 and P/S ratio of 30.78. The dividend yield of MarketAxess Holdings Inc stocks is 0.45%. MarketAxess Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated MarketAxess Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with MarketAxess Holdings Inc. .
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with MKTX. Click here to check it out.
- MKTX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MKTX
- Peter Lynch Chart of MKTX
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman & CEO Richard M Mcvey sold 16,339 shares of MKTX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $532.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.
- Chairman & CEO Richard M Mcvey sold 25,661 shares of MKTX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $550.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.09% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Antonio L Delise sold 2,500 shares of MKTX stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $542.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.57% since.
- CFO Antonio L Delise sold 4,200 shares of MKTX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $540.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.27% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Global Head of Sales Kevin M Mcpherson sold 4,000 shares of MKTX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $558.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.41% since.
- Chief Information Officer Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MKTX stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $554.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.73% since.
For the complete insider trading history of MKTX, click here.