The Travelers Inc (TRV) EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl Maria Olivo Sold $3.6 million of Shares

EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl of The Travelers Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maria Olivo (insider trades) sold 26,284 shares of TRV on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $136.09 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

The Travelers Companies Inc operates in property and casualty insurance industry. Its operations are divided into three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance and Personal Insurance. The Travelers Companies Inc has a market cap of $34.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.63 with a P/E ratio of 15.37 and P/S ratio of 1.08. The dividend yield of The Travelers Companies Inc stocks is 2.47%. The Travelers Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Travelers Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

