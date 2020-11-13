Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) President and CEO Jeffrey Eckel Sold $7.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey Eckel (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of HASI on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $48.63 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt and equity financing to energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.75 with a P/E ratio of 34.31 and P/S ratio of 20.60. The dividend yield of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita stocks is 2.74%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 150,000 shares of HASI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $48.63. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & CIO Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of HASI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $49.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

