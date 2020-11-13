  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP, Science Robert Lorne Abel Sold $2.1 million of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: SDGR +9.72%

EVP, Science of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Lorne Abel (insider trades) sold 42,627 shares of SDGR on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $49.88 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $3.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.81 with and P/S ratio of 31.18. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Schrodinger Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner David E Shaw sold 547,302 shares of SDGR stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $53.1. The price of the stock has increased by 8.87% since.
  • EVP, Science Robert Lorne Abel sold 42,627 shares of SDGR stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $49.88. The price of the stock has increased by 15.9% since.
  • See Remarks Shane Brauner sold 14,319 shares of SDGR stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 15.5% since.
  • 10% Owner David E Shaw sold 585,891 shares of SDGR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $52.04. The price of the stock has increased by 11.09% since.
  • 10% Owner David E Shaw sold 371,711 shares of SDGR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $52.19. The price of the stock has increased by 10.77% since.

