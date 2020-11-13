Blackline Inc (BL) President and COO Marc Huffman Sold $3.6 million of Shares

President and COO of Blackline Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc Huffman (insider trades) sold 33,655 shares of BL on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $106.69 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

BlackLine Inc provides cloud-based software platform designed to transform and modernize accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its products include journal entry, account reconciliations, and task management. BlackLine Inc has a market cap of $6.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.04 with and P/S ratio of 17.95. BlackLine Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 37.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with BlackLine Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $107.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

