Jabil Inc (JBL) EVP, GC, CCO & Assist.Corp Sec Robert L Katz Sold $861,085 of Shares

Jabil Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive. Jabil Inc has a market cap of $5.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.71 with a P/E ratio of 110.91 and P/S ratio of 0.21. The dividend yield of Jabil Inc stocks is 0.85%. Jabil Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Jabil Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Jabil Inc. .

EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 2,000 shares of JBL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.

EVP, GC, CCO & Assist.Corp Sec Robert L Katz sold 23,323 shares of JBL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $36.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.

Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of JBL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 4.75% since.

Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of JBL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $34.38. The price of the stock has increased by 9.69% since.

