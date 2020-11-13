  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Jabil Inc (JBL) EVP, GC, CCO & Assist.Corp Sec Robert L Katz Sold $861,085 of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: JBL +4.17%

EVP, GC, CCO & Assist.Corp Sec of Jabil Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert L Katz (insider trades) sold 23,323 shares of JBL on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $36.92 a share. The total sale was $861,085.

Jabil Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive. Jabil Inc has a market cap of $5.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.71 with a P/E ratio of 110.91 and P/S ratio of 0.21. The dividend yield of Jabil Inc stocks is 0.85%. Jabil Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Jabil Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Jabil Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 2,000 shares of JBL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, GC, CCO & Assist.Corp Sec Robert L Katz sold 23,323 shares of JBL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $36.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.
  • Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of JBL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $36. The price of the stock has increased by 4.75% since.
  • Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of JBL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $34.38. The price of the stock has increased by 9.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JBL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)