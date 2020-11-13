  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pagerduty Inc (PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sold $1.5 million of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: PD +1%

CEO of Pagerduty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jennifer Tejada (insider trades) sold 52,000 shares of PD on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $29.73 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

PagerDuty Inc has a market cap of $2.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.22 with and P/S ratio of 12.35. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PagerDuty Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.73. The price of the stock has increased by 1.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of PD stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $30.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 600 shares of PD stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.
  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of PD stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $30.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.
  • Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of PD stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $28.8. The price of the stock has increased by 4.93% since.
  • CTO & Co-Founder Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 42,672 shares of PD stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $31.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.77% since.
  • CTO & Co-Founder Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of PD stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $30.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PD, click here

.

