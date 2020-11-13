Verisign Inc (VRSN) Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D James Bidzos (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of VRSN on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $201.64 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

VeriSign Inc is a part of the internet content industry. It provides domain name registry and internet security for websites and enterprises around the world. VeriSign Inc has a market cap of $22.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $198.51 with a P/E ratio of 28.65 and P/S ratio of 18.35. VeriSign Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated VeriSign Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with VeriSign Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $201.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.

Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $205.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $204.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VRSN, click here