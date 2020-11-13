Third Point, LLC Buys PG&E Corp, Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Far Point Acquisition Corp

Investment company Third Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Fortive Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Baxter International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Far Point Acquisition Corp, Nike Inc, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Point, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Third Point, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PCG, MSFT, TDG, FTV, EXPE, PINS, AVTR, PCGU, GB, CZR, BFT.U, PLNT, RTP.U, GOAC.U, GDRX, CRHC.U, PLTR, TXG, PTVE, CD,
- Added Positions: BABA, BKI, JD, FB, V, BURL, INTU, ETRN, TEL, SHY,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, AMZN, IQV, ADBE,
- Sold Out: BAX, RTX, FPAC, NKE, EVRG, ATVI, TTWO, FPAC.U, GPS, CNNE,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daniel+loeb/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Daniel Loeb
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 84,935,257 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,525,000 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,300,000 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 3,000,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 205,000 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 84,935,257 shares as of . New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of . New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $566.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 435,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $123.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,625,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 3,577,500 shares as of . Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,525,000 shares as of . Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 293.72%. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $94.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of . Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $92.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,450,000 shares as of . Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of . Added: Visa Inc (V)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of . Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $356.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of . Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32. Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Daniel Loeb. Also check out:
1. Daniel Loeb's Undervalued Stocks
2. Daniel Loeb's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Daniel Loeb's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Daniel Loeb keeps buying