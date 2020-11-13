Third Point, LLC Buys PG&E Corp, Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells Baxter International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Far Point Acquisition Corp

Investment company Third Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Microsoft Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, Fortive Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Baxter International Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Far Point Acquisition Corp, Nike Inc, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Point, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Third Point, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $10 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PG&E Corp (PCG) - 84,935,257 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,525,000 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,300,000 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 3,000,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 205,000 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%