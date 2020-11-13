Soros Fund Management LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Palantir Technologies Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, PG&E Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Soros Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Palantir Technologies Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Immunomedics Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, PG&E Corp, TransDigm Group Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Fund Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Soros Fund Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QQQ, PLTR, IMMU, XLI, MCHP, U, VAR, MXIM, DIS, MCHI, NGHC, PPG, NXPI, TOL, AXTA, ICE, MNTA, CBB, AMBA, ZGNX, TOT, FBC, NAV, FSLR, EGHT, EQNR, CHWY, DEN, OMCL, MCS, FRTA, GNW,
- Added Positions: DHI, ETFC, DRI, ARMK, GM, CZR, TIF, MT, SBAC, FOCS, ATVI, APTV, CHTR, AMTD, PFSI, SIRI, BGCP,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, TMUS, PCG, NLOK, PTON, OTIS, MS, GOOGL, C, VICI, LPLA, LQD, DKNG, NI, RNR, SE, FE, ETR, MTG, BXMT, BSIG, AVTR, XERS, GLIBA,
- Sold Out: TDG, GRFS, CZR, CZR, CZR, BK, BAC, LM, JPM, GS, PNC, USB, WFC, TFC, LPRO, AMT, PTLA, XLF, EAT, GRUB, CRWD, KKR, PANW, EVRG, ORCC, SPLK, SLB, DDOG, COUP, X, ZS, PFF, BWA, XOP, BV, HUBS, ZEN, LTHM, TCO, BAND, INO, CLVS,
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 5,281,767 shares, 20.92% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,127,872 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 3,054,004 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.04%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 1,341,081 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 18,457,516 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 1,127,872 shares as of . New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 18,457,516 shares as of . New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 384,096 shares as of . New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 411,600 shares as of . New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $126.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 267,956 shares as of . New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Soros Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of . Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 70.04%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $73.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 3,054,004 shares as of . Added: E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 51.30%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 894,955 shares as of . Added: Aramark (ARMK)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Aramark by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.96, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,000,400 shares as of . Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 100.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 597,500 shares as of . Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 276,373 shares as of . Added: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Soros Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 629.11%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 54,683 shares as of . Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65. Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25. Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25. Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25. Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Soros Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Soros Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 61.79%. The sale prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.45%. Soros Fund Management LLC still held 1,113,000 shares as of . Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Soros Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 60.98%. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Soros Fund Management LLC still held 567,529 shares as of . Reduced: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Soros Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in PG&E Corp by 87.64%. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.28%. Soros Fund Management LLC still held 1,456,891 shares as of . Reduced: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Soros Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 51.83%. The sale prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Soros Fund Management LLC still held 2,313,742 shares as of . Reduced: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Soros Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 97.12%. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Soros Fund Management LLC still held 14,652 shares as of . Reduced: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Soros Fund Management LLC reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 33.82%. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Soros Fund Management LLC still held 802,547 shares as of .
