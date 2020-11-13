  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Baupost Group Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells Akebia Therapeutics Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alphabet Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: PCG +2.7% LSXMK +4.22% SSNC +1.08% VRNT +2.03% PSTH +0.44% MU +2.99% AMAT +4.31% PEAK +3.95% LSXMA +4.27% HWM +4.29% AK +0%

Investment company The Baupost Group (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, PG&E Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, sells Akebia Therapeutics Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alphabet Inc, HP Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Baupost Group. As of 2020Q3, The Baupost Group owns 36 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seth Klarman's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seth+klarman/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Seth Klarman
  1. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 30,115,223 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
  2. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 54,555,407 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio.
  3. Fox Corp (FOXA) - 26,972,720 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  4. Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 16,288,959 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62%
  5. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 18,837,585 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 17,500,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 5,222,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,306,601 shares as of . New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $32.17 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,923,048 shares as of . New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)


The Baupost Group initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,603,800 shares as of . Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 551.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 30,657,601 shares as of . Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3045.65%. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 5,815,276 shares as of . Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 2055.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $64.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 3,028,509 shares as of . Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 271.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.04 and $51.37, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,290,000 shares as of . Sold Out: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75. Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. Sold Out: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $17.67. Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01.

Here is the complete portfolio of Seth Klarman. Also check out:

1. Seth Klarman's Undervalued Stocks

2. Seth Klarman's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Seth Klarman's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Seth Klarman keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)