The Baupost Group Buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, PG&E Corp, Sells Akebia Therapeutics Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company The Baupost Group (Current Portfolio) buys Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Micron Technology Inc, PG&E Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, sells Akebia Therapeutics Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Alphabet Inc, HP Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Baupost Group. As of 2020Q3, The Baupost Group owns 36 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PSTH, MU, AMAT, PEAK, LSXMA, HWM, RBAC.U, RTP.U, BSN.U,
- Added Positions: PCG, LSXMK, SSNC, VSAT, VRNT, HDS,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, GOOG, HPQ, FB, TBPH, QRVO, FOXA, CLNY, VIST,
- Sold Out: AKBA, HCA, ABC, UNVR, VTR,
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 30,115,223 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 54,555,407 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio.
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 26,972,720 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 16,288,959 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62%
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 18,837,585 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 17,500,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 5,222,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $72.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 2,306,601 shares as of . New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $29.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $32.17 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,923,048 shares as of . New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
The Baupost Group initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,603,800 shares as of . Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 551.95%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 30,657,601 shares as of . Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3045.65%. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 5,815,276 shares as of . Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 2055.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8. The stock is now traded at around $64.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 3,028,509 shares as of . Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)
The Baupost Group added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 271.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.04 and $51.37, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,290,000 shares as of . Sold Out: Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.39 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $8.75. Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. Sold Out: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $17.67. Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
The Baupost Group sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01.
