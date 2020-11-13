CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports S.A. Reports October 2020 Passenger Traffic





Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights















































Statistics







Oct'20







Oct'19(1)(2)(3)







% Var.















YTD'20(1)(2)







YTD'19(1)(2)(3)







% Var.







Domestic Passengers (thousands)







808







4,035







-80.0%















12,244







39,498







-69.0%







International Passengers (thousands)







241







2,378







-89.8%















6,445







23,968







-73.1%







Transit Passengers (thousands)







321







717







-55.2%















2,790







6,915







-59.6%







Total Passengers (thousands)







1,371







7,130







-80.8%















21,479







70,381







-69.5%







Cargo Volume (thousand tons)







23.2







38.8







-40.2%















206.7







348.9







-40.8%







Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)







25.4







72.6







-65.0%















292.6







717.9







-59.2%









(1)















Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, for 2019 as well as January 2020 were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.







(2)















Preliminary data on 750 flights in August, 873 flights in September, 547 in October, 423 in November, 280 in December 2019, as well as 1,256 in January and 195 in February 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. Moreover, starting November 2019 the Company has reclassified its passenger traffic figures for Brasilia Airport between international, domestic and transit retroactively since June 2018 to return to the count methodology utilized until May 2018. Notwithstanding, total traffic figures remain unchanged.







(3)















Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.





Passenger Traffic Overview

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements











Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements







































Oct'20 (2)







Oct'19 (1)(2)







% Var.







YTD'20(2)







YTD'19(1)(2)







% Var.







Passenger Traffic (thousands)























































Argentina







79







3,548







-97.8%















9,141







36,307







-74.8%







Italy







146







773







-81.1%















1,889







7,204







-73.8%







Brazil







907







1,675







-45.8%















6,954







15,622







-55.5%







Uruguay







13







167







-92.1%















572







1,831







-68.8%







Ecuador







107







361







-70.3%















1,274







3,744







-66.0%







Armenia







40







298







-86.5%















717







2,723







-73.7%







Peru







78







309







-74.9%















932







2,951







-68.4%







TOTAL







1,371







7,130







-80.8%















21,479







70,381







-69.5%







(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

















































Cargo Volume (tons)







Argentina







13,882







22,211







-37.5%















116,580







186,588







-37.5%







Italy







1,167







1,256







-7.1%















10,669







10,823







-1.4%







Brazil







2,260







7,140







-68.3%















26,868







75,501







-64.4%







Uruguay







2,404







2,702







-11.0%















24,483







23,685







3.4%







Ecuador







1,464







2,707







-45.9%















13,335







32,067







-58.4%







Armenia







1,835







2,295







-20.0%















13,217







15,991







-17.4%







Peru







154







446







-65.4%















1,516







4,217







-64.1%







TOTAL







23,165







38,757







-40.2%















206,668







348,873







-40.8%







Aircraft Movements































































Argentina







7,657







36,582







-79.1%















131,472







374,646







-64.9%







Italy







2,869







7,315







-60.8%















27,672







68,829







-59.8%







Brazil







8,697







14,047







-38.1%















70,477







133,336







-47.1%







Uruguay







742







2,083







-64.4%















11,219







24,208







-53.7%







Ecuador







3,576







7,449







-52.0%















32,647







68,407







-52.3%







Armenia







820







2,598







-68.4%















8,785







23,022







-61.8%







Peru







1,072







2,514







-57.4%















10,308







25,451







-59.5%







TOTAL







25,433







72,588







-65.0%















292,580







717,899







-59.2%





