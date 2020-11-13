  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

November 13, 2020 | About: TARS +10.16%

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Tarsus” TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye, today announced that Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Tarsus, will present an overview of the company at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, being held November 17-19.

Presentation Details
Date: Thursday, November 19
Time: 11:10 AM GMT/ 6:10 AM EST/ 3:10 AM PST
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/tars/1861050

The live webcast will be hosted on ir.tarsusrx.com and available for replay for a period of 90 days.

In addition to the presentation, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Tarsus should contact their Jefferies representative.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases across therapeutic categories including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases with high, unmet needs. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 that is being developed for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. For more information, please visit www.tarsusrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words, without limitation, “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms of the offering or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus’ management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Allison Howell
Pascale Communications, LLC
[email protected]

