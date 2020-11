TherapeuticsMD Announces Closing of its Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 23,437,500 shares of its common stock for net proceeds of approximately $27.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by TherapeuticsMD. All of the shares in the offering were sold by TherapeuticsMD.Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. was the sole bookrunning manager for the offering.A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock offered in the public offering described above was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 5, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may also be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th floor, New York, NY 10022; Email: [email protected] This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005643/en/