Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:WLK


The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2700 per share for the third quarter of 2020. This dividend will be payable on December 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2020.



This is the 65th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.



About Westlake



Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from packaging and healthcare products to automotive and consumer goods, to building and construction products. For more information, visit the company's web site at [url="]www.westlake.com[/url].

