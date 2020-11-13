  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:CBT +2.73%


On Friday, November 13, 2020, the Board of Directors of [url="]Cabot+Corporation[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 27, 2020.



About Cabot Corporation



Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of [url="]carbon+black[/url], [url="]specialty+carbons[/url], [url="]activated+carbon[/url], [url="]elastomer+composites[/url], [url="]inkjet+colorants[/url], [url="]masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds[/url], [url="]fumed+silica[/url] and [url="]aerogel[/url]. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s [url="]website[/url] at [url="]cabotcorp.com[/url].



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These factors are discussed in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), particularly under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings filed with the SEC at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url].

